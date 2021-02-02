Investigative reporter, Ike Ejiochi, has joined the ABC News team in Washington D.C. where he’ll serve as a Multi-Platform Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News Vice President and Washington Bureau Chief, Jonathan Greenberger, announced that Ike Ejiochi has joined the ABC News team.
- Ejiochi will be based in Washington D.C. and will serve a Multi-Platform Reporter. He comes to ABC News from WTTG in Washington where he worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor.
- This past year alone he’s covered the insurrection at the Capitol, Black Lives Matter protests, and COVID-19.
- Prior to moving to Washington, Ejiochi worked for WTIC in Hartford, CT. Here, one of his career highlights was interviewing a Catholic deacon with a life mission to enact social change following the death of family friend Emmett Till.
- Ejiochi’s professional career in journalism started in Joplin, MO at KODE. Some of his early assignments included covering major flooding in the area and investigating a city office misusing a city credit card.
