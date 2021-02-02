New Helmet Styles for “Star Wars: Squadrons” Available now Through Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming’s next Drop of in-game exclusives for Star Wars: Squadrons has arrived. From now through March 8th fans using the Prime platform can download new helmet styles for their pilots.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Prime Gaming Star Wars: Squadrons exclusive downloadable content (DLC)

For a limited time gamers using the Prime platform can now unlock four new helmet styles for their characters.

There are two looks each for the Imperial and New Republic pilots. In-Game Pilot Helmets:

Typhonic Defender

Ace's Apex

About These Special Downloads:

This special Star Wars: Squadrons offer includes 4 exclusive Prime Gaming drops over a 4-month period.

offer includes 4 exclusive Prime Gaming drops over a 4-month period. The DLC Drop 3 will be available until March 8th. More information on Drop 4 will be shared at a later date.

More Star Wars: Squadrons: