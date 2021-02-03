A New “Zen Moments” Video Has Released From Disneyland Paris This Time Through Frontierland

Disneyland Paris has released another “Zen Moments” video on YouTube, this time giving us a peaceful journey through Frontierland.
- Disneyland Paris released the video this morning giving an hour-long Zen experience through Frontierland with western music, horses trotting, and a spooky moment of Zen by Phantom Manor with crows, wolves, and thunder.
- Frontierland joins the other “Zen Moments” video previously released of Fantasyland.
- A few days ago, Disneyland Paris announced the reopening for World of Disney for select days from January 29 through February 14 with items up to 70% off.
- The specific dates it’ll be open will be January 29, 30, 31, February 5, 6, 7, and February 12, 13, 14.
- Complimentary one hour of parking in the Indigo car park (Disney Village) is being offered for those who make a purchase at World of Disney. You can ask for the voucher while at the register.
- In January, Disneyland Paris announced a reopening delay of the resort to April 2 due to conditions in Europe.