Walt Disney Television Names Robert Mills Executive Vice President Unscripted, Alternative Entertainment

ABC’s Robert Mills has been named executive vice president of the network’s unscripted and alternative entertainment division. In his new role Mills will continue to oversee the development of shows and specials as well as lead the newly formed Walt Disney Television Alternative.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Robert Mills has been named executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

The news comes from Craig Erwich, president of Hulu

Mills will report to Hunegs on the studio side, and Erwich for specials and alternative programming.

In this expanded role he’ll: Lead Walt Disney Television Alternative, a newly formed production unit for unscripted programming Oversee development and production for alternative programming, specials and late night for ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals Oversee ABC daytime programming



What They’re Saying:

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “Rob is a respected and accomplished innovator in the unscripted business and his success is reflected in the countless hours of compelling content he has long championed. This promotion is not only a well-earned next step in his career, it also demonstrates our commitment to the type of groundbreaking programming that Rob’s team is known for.”

"Rob Mills is one of the premier developers of unscripted programming in the industry. We are excited to expand his role to run a new business unit devoted to creating alternative hits for every Disney platform and to produce more of this dynamic programming than ever before." Robert Mills: "I am honored to be leading this new enterprise as our company continues its efforts to grow the direct-to-consumer business and build on our success at ABC. I am incredibly grateful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich and Craig Hunegs for this tremendous opportunity and look forward to collaborating with the talented teams within this expanded portfolio to develop and produce a higher volume of culturally defining unscripted television."

Mills’ Career Highlights: