Daniella Garcia Has Been Cast in the Upcoming ABC Show “Rebel”

Variety reports that Daniella Garcia has been cast in the ABC show Rebel in a recurring role.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Daniella Garcia (Coco) will be playing a recurring role in the upcoming ABC series Rebel as Maddie, who is eight months pregnant with a complicated pregnancy.
- ABC previously announced an April 8 premiere date for Rebel. The premiere episode is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Tara Nicole Weyr.
- The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television.
About “Rebel:”
- “Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie Rebel Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.”
The series stars:
- Katey Sagal as Annie Rebel Bello
- John Corbett as Grady Bello
- James Lesure as Benji
- Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy
- Tamala Jones as Lana
- Ariela Barer as Ziggie
- Kevin Zegers as Nate
- Sam Palladio as Luke
- Andy Garcia as Cruz
- Dan Bucatinsky as Jason Erickson
- Daniella Garcia as Maddie