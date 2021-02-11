Check Out the New “WandaVision” Featurette “Stay Tuned” to See a Preview of What We Can Expect Tomorrow

Marvel has released a new WandaVision featurette titled “Stay Tuned.” You can check it out below to get caught up on the current story in the series and check out what the Cast has to say about the show in general, in preparation for the new episode tomorrow, Friday, February 12.

The video has Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Paul Bettany (Vision), Kathryn Hahn (Agnes) discuss playing in the different decades and the mystery surrounding the series.

The video does contain some scenes that can be considered spoilers for future episodes, so be careful if you’re trying to avoid such things.

“WandaVision” in the news:

The next episode of WandaVision premieres tomorrow, Friday, February 12, on Disney+.