Disney’s TikTok Takes Us Through Time at Disneyland as Inspired by “WandaVision”

WandaVision has taken over Disney’s TikTok with a little trip down memory lane through Disneyland.
@disneyparksDay dreaming of ##Disneyland decades past while streaming ##WandaVision on ##DisneyPlus 📺✨ @disney ##Disney ##Outfit ##Decades ##Retro
- The video starts off in the 50s and goes through the present day giving us a look at a changing Disneyland Castle, its Guests, and dance moves.
- Disney’s TikTok has been giving us some good content from a look at the Cinderella Castle Suite to secret menu items.
