Disney VoluntEARS From Disneyland Paris Give Gift Baskets To Flood Victims In Nearby Towns

VoluntEARS from Disneyland Paris have spent some time recently handing out gift baskets to flood victims in a nearby town.
What’s Happening:
- Despite the cold on Saturday, February 13, a dozen Disney VoluntEARS – the employee-volunteers of Disneyland Paris who give their free time for helping those who need it the most – walked through high water delivering gift baskets to flood victims in the town of Esbly. Accompanied by teams from town hall, they distributed 300 gift baskets of snacks and drinks.
- A few days earlier, 20 Disney VoluntEARS put together 600 baskets, half of which will also be donated to other neighbouring towns such as Condé. To carry out the distribution, the Disney VoluntEARS worked hand-in-hand with the municipalities, with which the resort has built strong relationships over the decades.
What They’re Saying:
- Eric Pires Augère, CSR and Philanthropy coordinator for Disneyland Paris: “When we saw the damage that the floods had wreaked on our surrounding communities, we felt compelled to bring comfort to the locals.”
