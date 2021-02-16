Walt Disney World Extends Park Pass System into January 2023

It looks like Walt Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system won’t be going anywhere for a while. Guests are now able to make reservations for Walt Disney World parks up to January 2023.
- The Park Pass reservation system launched back in June as a way to allow Disney to regulate park capacity.
- While operations have begun to make a return toward normalcy – with increased capacities and the return of park-hopping – it appears this system will be hear to stay for a while as it now extends to the beginning of 2023.
- At the time of launch, Walt Disney World shared a few helpful reminders for those looking to make park reservations:
- Ensure your ticket or Annual Pass is linked to your My Disney Experience account for each member of your travel party.
- Please be sure you are searching for available park days within the valid use period of your ticket or Annual Pass. You can view your valid use period under Tickets and Passes in My Disney Experience. All reservations are subject to availability and applicable pass blockout dates.
- Contact the Disney Reservation Center via phone or online chat if these tips do not resolve the issue.
