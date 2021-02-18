Topps Will Be Hosting an Interview With Katee Sackhoff From “The Mandalorian” on February 25

Topps has announced an interview with The Mandalorian’s Bo-Katan Kryze, Katee Sackhoff, on Thursday, February 25.
Actress @kateesackhoff, known for her role as the lethal @themandalorian freedom fighter Bo-Katan Kryze, will join us LIVE during #WinterCon21 on Thursday, Feb. 25th at 1PM ET! She’ll chat about her experiences being on the hit @disneyplus series, filming Season 2, and more! pic.twitter.com/qqfefUc1KU
— Topps Digital (@ToppsDigital) February 17, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Topps has announced an interview with Katee Sackhoff who plays Bo-Katan Kryze in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
- The interview will happen on their Topps Digital DigiCast Twitch channel on Thursday, February 25, at 1:00 pm ET as part of their WinterCon 2021 event.
- WinterCon is Topps’ virtual convention celebrating card collectors with live interviews and exclusive releases that happen all across their various Topps Digital trading card apps which are available to download on iOS and Android app stores.
- Sackhoff will talk about her experiences being on The Mandalorian as Bo-Katan Kryze, how the filming went on season 2 of the show, and more.
- Topps has constantly released new digital cards for various events and holidays, most recently releasing Valentine’s Day cards on the Star Wars: Card Trader app, and cards inspired by WandaVision on the Marvel Collect! app.
More News on “The Mandalorian”