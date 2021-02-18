Topps Will Be Hosting an Interview With Katee Sackhoff From “The Mandalorian” on February 25

Actress @kateesackhoff, known for her role as the lethal @themandalorian freedom fighter Bo-Katan Kryze, will join us LIVE during #WinterCon21 on Thursday, Feb. 25th at 1PM ET! She’ll chat about her experiences being on the hit @disneyplus series, filming Season 2, and more! pic.twitter.com/qqfefUc1KU

— Topps Digital (@ToppsDigital) February 17, 2021