Quibi’s Laurel Marsden Casted To Star Alongside Iman Vellani in Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel”

Ms. Marvel, a new Marvel series in the works for Disney+, has tapped Hollywood newcomer and rising star Laurel Marsden to play the role of Zoe Zimmer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Laurel Marsden, known most for her talented portrayal in Quibi series, Survive, opposite Sophie Turner, has reportedly been cast in the coming Disney+ Marvel series, Ms. Marvel.
- Marsden’s performance in the Quibi series Survive generated some attention, with many higher profile projects eyeing the rising star.
- Her character, Zoe Zimmer, was introduced in 2014’s Ms. Marvel #3, with her being the first person that Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) saves. Her character is similar to that of Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man stories, serving as both a bully and as a friend.
Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel Comics has grabbed the world's imagination, and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.
Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/W9RqynCgPu
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020
- Disney+'s Ms. Marvel centers on New Jersey teenager Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), who broke ground in 2014 as Marvel's first Muslim character to star in her own comic book title. Her comics are known for exploring Kamala's identity as a Pakistani American living in a religious family while trying to find her own way.
- Ms. Marvel is one of many Marvel Series coming to Disney+, which began recently with the successful debut of WandaVision, with Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, She Hulk, and many others in the works as originals for the streaming service.