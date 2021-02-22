New “Raya and the Last Dragon” Animation Experience Available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney Animation Studios newest film, Raya and the Last Dragon, will be coming to theaters and Disney+ soon. Walt Disney World guests don’t have to wait to see one of the film’s most adorable characters though as baby Tuk Tuk has come to the Animation Experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

You can check out our video below of the full experience and learn to draw Tuk Tuk from the upcoming film.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom also has some more fun from Raya and the Last Dragon , including treats merchandise incredible sand sculpture

, including Raya and the Last Dragon will debut in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access March 5.

About Raya and the Last Dragon:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

The cast:

Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya

Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu

Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari

Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father, Benja

Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana

Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant

Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur

Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi

Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed

Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon

Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land

Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land