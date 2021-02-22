“Raya and the Last Dragon” Merchandise Spotted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Some Raya and the Last Dragon merchandise has been spotted over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating the upcoming release of Raya and the Last Dragon with a couple of park activities, food, and of course, merchandise.

Starting off with some pins. These are all limited releases, so make sure to pick them up soon if you’re interested.

A Raya MagicBand with some artwork on the and “Protector of the Light” on each side, retails for $24.99.

Here is some more merchandise including plush, shirts, and Funko Pops! These last items were spotted at Out of the Wild at Rafiki's Planet Watch, but you may be able to find some of them at other merchandise shops around the park.

