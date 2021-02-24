A Lucky Mickey Mouse Pop! Figure Will Be Released Today at 11:00 AM PT

Funko has sent out a message that there is an exclusive Lucky Mickey Mouse Pop! figure being released today, Wednesday, February 24, at 11:00 am PT.
What’s Happening:
- A limited-edition Lucky Mickey Mouse Funko Pop! will be released on Funko’s website at 11:00 am PT.
- There will be a limit of two of each item at release per household.
- If you’re interested, these tend to go fast, so make sure you’re on the website a few minutes prior to the launch.
- Funko has been releasing an incredible amount of Disney franchises in Pop! form including the upcoming movie Raya and the Last Dragon, Marvel characters like Deadpool, and celebrating Disney film anniversaries like Alice in Wonderland.
- There is even a Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog glitter exclusive set coming soon to BoxLunch.
- Yesterday, Funko debuted a new Disney strategy game for Alice in Wonderland coming out in April with Alice and Queen of Hearts Pop! figures.