Disney Celebrates Black History Month with Tracey Powell, Vice President Disney Signature Experiences

In celebration of Black History Month, the Disney Parks Blog is highlighting contributions of their Cast Members who are helping to provide more empowering and diverse experiences for all guests. Today they’ve shared a profile on Tracey Powell.

What’s Happening:

As part of Disney’s ongoing celebration of Black History Month

Her role includes overseeing Travel Services, Pricing and Revenue Management for Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club and Adventures & Expeditions.

The Parks Blog notes that Powell is a “champion for students with big dreams” and “has always embraced her passion for diversity.”

Disney shared a short video of Powell talking about the influential people in her life and how she’s taking what she’s learned and passing it onto the next generation.

Powell grew up in Gary Indiana and graduated from Indiana University with a BS in Finance. She earned her MBA from Barry University.

It’s been almost two decades since Powell joined Disney. After just two years with the company, she was promoted to an executive position and has had the opportunity to work on multiple Park sites around the world. She’s even led teams at Hong Kong Disneyland

In 2017, she was recognized with the Profiles in Diversity Journal’s annual “Women Worth Watching” award.

In her current role, Powel provides the vision, oversight and leadership for the business and finances of Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club and Adventures & Expeditions.

She also serves on diversity and inclusion councils at Disney and is the executive champion of Disney Dreamers Academy

What She’s Saying:

Tracey Powell on leadership: “it is so important to have empathy and to really have people understand and know that you see them.”

“it is so important to have empathy and to really have people understand and know that you see them.” Powell on Disney Dreamers Academy: “This program has a profound impact on the students. They come to us with an abundance of ambition, and we foster their dedication with guidance, mentorship and development opportunities. One dream can change the world, and through Disney Dreamers Academy we hope to help these amazing teens turn their dreams into reality.”

Celebrating Black History Month:

Over the past several weeks, Disney has highlighted Black leaders across the company. Previous Profiles include: