Disney’s “Ride and Learn” Series Takes Us to Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Paris

Disney has released their latest in the “Ride and Learn” series of videos being done on YouTube. This new video gives us a look at Pirates of the Caribbean over at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released the latest video in their “Ride and Learn” series giving Guests a look at various attractions around all of the Disney Parks.

During the ride through the attraction, you’ll learn various facts about the ride and its history at other Disney Parks around the world.

The latest video goes over Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Paris which opened with the park on April 12, 1992.

At Disneyland Paris, Captain Jack's Restaurant can be seen while on the attraction, and is based on Disneyland's Blue Bayou Restaurant which can also be seen while on the ride in California.

Paris has an exclusive set of audio-animatronic duellists that clash swords as your ride by.

Other videos in the series show Hyperspace Mountain Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway TRON Lightcycle Power Run!

If you want to see more of Pirates of the Caribbean out at Disneyland Paris, we have a full ride-through video you can check out below.