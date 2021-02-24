Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: The Black Series “Bad Batch” Action Figure, First Order Stormtrooper Helmet

It’s a big day for those looking forward to Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated new animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. First, Disney+ announced that the upcoming show will premiere on Tuesday, May the 4th as part of this year’s Star Wars Day celebrations, and now (as part of its Star Wars Fan Celebration) the popular toy company Hasbro has revealed another The Bad Batch action figure in its hit Star Wars: The Black Series line– namely the character known as Wrecker: “The boisterous bruiser of the Bad Batch, Wrecker has brute strength that makes him capable of lifting a clone gunship without any help!”

The Bad Batch (also known as Clone Force 99 made their debut during the seventh and final season of another smash hit animated series called Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and will now be spun off into their own series on Disney+. The show will follow “the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army – each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

Not only that, but as an additional reveal for its Star Wars Fan Celebration today, Hasbro announced a new First Order Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet as part of The Black Series: “Featuring movie-inspired design, adjustable fit, and electronic voice distortion, this helmet is a great addition to your Star Wars collection!” First Order Stormtroopers made their debut in the 2015 blockbuster movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens directed by J.J. Abrams, which takes place thirty years after the beloved original trilogy of Star Wars films.

Both the Star Wars: The Black Series Wrecker action figure and First Order Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet will become available for pre-order tomorrow, February 25 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time on the official Hasbro Pulse website.