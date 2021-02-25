Bow Thruster and Bulbous Bow of Disney Wish Arrive at Meyer Werft Shipyard

Thanks to a new video, we know that the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is definitely making some progress, as we see the Bow Thrusters and Bulbous Bow of the Disney Wish arrive at the Meyer Werft shipyard.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, Ems-Dollart Media posted a video of sections of the keel, bulbous bow, and bow thrusters traveling through a canal on their way to the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany where they will be installed and become part of the Disney Wish.

The Disney Wish is set to be the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line

The ship was originally set for a late 2021 delivery, but due to the global pandemic, has been delayed

Last month, the funnel of the ship arrived

It was on Christmas Day that we were gifted with images of the new main lobby/atrium of the ship, and also learned that a statue of Cinderella

Three new ships for the Disney Cruise Line were announced in 2016 as part of a new class of ship, “Triton class,” which would be larger than the previous Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Though three ships were announced, we only really know specifics about one of them, including the name of the ship, the “Disney Wish.”

Meyer Werft is responsible for the manufacture of the two most recent ships in the fleet, the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream. The Disney Dream also features a sports bar known as Pub 687, named after the keel number (or “yard” or “hull” number) assigned to the ship by Meyer Werft.