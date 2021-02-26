Hasbro Reveals New Lando Calrissian and IG-11 Action Figures in its Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Line

The popular toy company Hasbro continued its Star Wars Fan Celebration today with the reveal of two very nice-looking new 3 ¾-inch scale action figures in its successful The Vintage Collection toy line. These figures from The Empire Strikes Back and The Mandalorian look incredibly detailed and poseable with multiple points of articulation.

First up is the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure, which will retail for $12.99 and depicts the character as portrayed by actor Billy Dee Williams in the 1980 Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back. “Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, original Kenner branding, and inspired by STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH LANDO CALRISSIAN Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory.”

The second reveal today was the new STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IG-11 Figure, depicting the droid bounty hunter from the smash hit Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian (not to be confused with the very similar-looking droid IG-88 from The Empire Strikes Back). “Featuring premium detail and design across multiple points of articulation, original Kenner branding, and inspired THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IG-11 Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, this 3.75-inch-scale figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections.”

Both the Lando Calrissian and IG-11 action figures will become available this fall from most major retailers in Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Vintage Collection.