“What’s Up, Disney+” Goes Behind the Scenes of “Soul,” “Dinosaurs,” “Myth: A Frozen Tale” and “The Proud Family” in New Episode

What’s Up, Disney+ is back with a new episode on YouTube looking at Myth: A Frozen Tale, Dinosaurs, Soul and the upcoming The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
What’s Happening:
- Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows are back with another episode of What’s Up, Disney+ on YouTube.
- This week’s episode looks at the new streaming version of Myth: A Frozen Tale with director Jeff Gipson and production designer Brittney Lee. Click here to read our behind the scenes coverage.
- Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, producers of the original The Proud Family, give viewers an early look at the sequel series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which can also be seen here.
- Find out how animated films are edited with Pixar’s Robert Grahamjones, who talks about why editing Soul was one of the highlights of his 20+ year career with Pixar.
- As a special treat for fans of the sitcom Dinosaurs, puppeteer Bill Barretta and actor Stuart Pankin talk about the challenges in bringing Earl Sinclair to life 30 years ago and fans can learn more in a full episode of The Barretta Brothers Vodcast with special guest Stuart Pankin.