New Dubliner Burger and Irish Creme Gelato Shake Available at D-Luxe Burger at Disney Springs for March

Disney Springs has an incredible array of food and beverage options available all year round, but there are a couple of brand new options for the month of March. D-Luxe Burger has two brand new offerings for this month.

The first new offering is the Dubliner burger which features their signature blend beef patty with Irish cheddar, corned beef, shoestring fried onions, Irish stout barbecue sauce, lettuce and grilled onions.

To pair with that new burger, guests will also find the new Irish Creme Gelato Shake with some festive green sprinkles.

The Disney Parks TikTok account shared a video showing off these two new options:

