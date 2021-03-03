“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season Two Production Wraps Up

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series have announced through some photos on Instagram that they have wrapped up production on season two of the hit Disney+ series.

What’s Happening:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two has wrapped up production as announced by the cast via Instagram.

season two has wrapped up production as announced by the cast via Instagram. The message reads: “In case you’re wondering what our camera roll currently looks like. And yes, we’re v much in our feels about the wrap on production for #HSMTMTS Season 2.”

Back in February, the cast released a video call teaser

Disney had previously announced that two new guest stars Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack, Shazam!).

About Season 2:

“The East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two will premiere May 14 on Disney+.