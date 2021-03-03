“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season Two Production Wraps Up

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series have announced through some photos on Instagram that they have wrapped up production on season two of the hit Disney+ series.
What’s Happening:
- The message reads: “In case you’re wondering what our camera roll currently looks like. And yes, we’re v much in our feels about the wrap on production for #HSMTMTS Season 2.”
- Back in February, the cast released a video call teaser for the new season where the characters talk the day after the fall semester musical occurred at the end of the first season.
- Disney had previously announced that two new guest stars will be joining the cast in the second season — Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack, Shazam!).
About Season 2:
- “The East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two will premiere May 14 on Disney+.