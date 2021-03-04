Photos – New Spike the Bee Merchandise Available at Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

Yesterday marked the start of the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, bringing all kinds of new tasty food and beverage offerings, colorful topiaries and, of course, new merchandise to the park. Some of that new merchandise includes a collection dedicated to the adorable Spike the Bee.

Spike the Bee Honeypot Mug

This new mug features Spike the Bee on one side and “EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival” on the other.

You can pick up this mug at EPCOT for $19.99.

Spike the Bee T-Shirt

This tee features Spike the Bee enjoying the sights and smells of spring along with the phrase “Stop and smell the flowers.”

You can pick up this T-Shirt at EPCOT for $36.99.

Spike the Bee Hat

This new hat features a relaxedSpike with the phrase “Cool as can be.”

You can pick up this hat at EPCOT for $27.99.

Spike the Bee Travel Mug

This new tavel mug features Spike the Bee with the phrase “Cool as can be.”.

You can pick up this travel mug at EPCOT for $34.99.

Spike the Bee Bowl

This new bowl features Spike the Bee with the phrase “Sweet as Honey” on one side and “EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival” on the other.

You can pick up this bowl at EPCOT for $24.99.

Spike the Bee Decorative Garden Spike

This new decorative Spike the Bee garden spike will allow you to add some of the Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival to your very own garden at home.

You can pick up this decorative garden spike at EPCOT for $39.99.

For more from the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, check some of the food and beverage offerings, topiaries and even more merchandise.