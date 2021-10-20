ABC Orders “The Son In Law” Comedy Pilot from Ajay Sahgal

ABC has ordered a pilot of The Son In Law, which will be a single-camera comedy written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal, as reported by Deadline.

What’s Happening:

will feature a man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée’s sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend. The show will be written by Ajay Sahgal ( The Carmichael Show ) and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who are behind shows such as Disney+ Doogie Kealoha, M.D. and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat .

) and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who are behind shows such as and ABC’s . The Son In Law is the second show of Kasdan and Mar’s that has been ordered recently, the first being American Born Chinese for Disney+.

