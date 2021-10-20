ABC Orders “The Son In Law” Comedy Pilot from Ajay Sahgal

ABC has ordered a pilot of The Son In Law, which will be a single-camera comedy written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal, as reported by Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The Son In Law will feature a man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée’s sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.
- The show will be written by Ajay Sahgal (The Carmichael Show) and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, who are behind shows such as Disney+’s Doogie Kealoha, M.D. and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.
- The Son In Law is the second show of Kasdan and Mar’s that has been ordered recently, the first being American Born Chinese for Disney+.
More ABC News:
- Writer Raamla Mohamed, creator of Reasonable Doubt, has signed a multi-year extension of her overall deal with ABC Signature.
- The next edition of ABC’s 20/20 explores the life and lies of surgeon Robert Bierenbaum who’s “Jekyll and Hyde” personality traits meant danger for his first wife.
- The Walt Disney Company has hired Brianna Bennett as the new SVP, Network Drama, ABC Entertainment to lead series development.