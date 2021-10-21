Jeff Vahle, President of Walt Disney World, Shares Beautiful New Painting

Jeff Vahle, the President of the Walt Disney World Resort, has shared pictures of a beautiful painting from Walt Disney Imagineering.
What’s Happening:
- Jeff Vahle shared on his Instagram pictures of a beautiful painting of the four icons of Walt Disney World, in honor of the Resort’s 50th anniversary.
- The painting was presented to Vahle, who accepted it on behalf of WDW’s over 65,000 cast members.
- The painting will be displayed in a prominent place backstage for cast members to get a closer look.
