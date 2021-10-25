Freeform Orders New Comedy Pilot “What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding”

Freeform has ordered a pilot for a one-hour comedy entitled What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding, based on Kristin Newman’s memoir of the same name, with Chelsea Frei in the lead role.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding will star Chelsea Frei (Dollface), in addition to Catherine Cohen (What We Do in The Shadows), Alice Hunter (Another Period) and Kosha Patel (Girlboss).
- The show will be written by Kristin Newman (co-executive producer on Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building) and directed by Becca Gleason (Summr ‘03).
- What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding will follow Kacey (Frei), a single woman in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. This internationally-set comedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone. Kacey is a 1940s romantic comedy heroine stuck in 2021. While her friends have taken the marriage and children route, Kacey would much rather travel and run towards the unknown.
- Frei will appear in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s Dollface, and also appeared in the final season of Shrill.
More Disney TV News:
