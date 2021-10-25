Freeform Orders New Comedy Pilot “What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding”

Freeform has ordered a pilot for a one-hour comedy entitled What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding, based on Kristin Newman’s memoir of the same name, with Chelsea Frei in the lead role.

What’s Happening:

What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding will follow Kacey (Frei), a single woman in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. This internationally-set comedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone. Kacey is a 1940s romantic comedy heroine stuck in 2021. While her friends have taken the marriage and children route, Kacey would much rather travel and run towards the unknown.

will follow Kacey (Frei), a single woman in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. This internationally-set comedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone. Kacey is a 1940s romantic comedy heroine stuck in 2021. While her friends have taken the marriage and children route, Kacey would much rather travel and run towards the unknown. Frei will appear in the upcoming second season of Hulu’s Dollface, and also appeared in the final season of Shrill.

More Disney TV News: