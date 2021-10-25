SeaWorld Orlando to Host Guy Harvey Weekend November 6-7, 2021

It’s that time once again, time for Guy Harvey to make an appearance at SeaWorld Orlando. The latest Guy Harvey Weekend will take place at the park November 6 and 7, 2021.

What’s Happening:

After first launching a partnership together in 2018, Guy Harvey is back at SeaWorld Orlando for another weekend, taking place November 6 and 7.

Guests are invited to meet Guy Harvey for photos and autographs at the Guy Harvey Store in the park’s Waterfront.

The goal of the partnership is to raise awareness on ocean health and the plight of sharks in the wild.

(Photo from the Orlando Sentinel)

If you’re in the park on Saturday, November 6, there’s an additional opportunity to meet Guy Harvey, through a prix fixe dinner at Sharks Underwater Grill. Your purchase includes 1 Guy Harvey Print, meet & greet before dinner, and a presentation by Guy Harvey.

Tickets are $99 per person (ages 3+)

Meal Includes: Choice of Appetizer- Cold Water Lobster Bisque, Tempura Chicken Satay OR Burrata & Beets Choice of Entrée- Kobe Beef Sliders, Claxton Family Farms Chicken, OR Miso Roasted Atlantic Salmon Choice of Dessert- Key Lime Pie, Cabernet Chocolate Cake, OR Brownie Sundae

For more information, and to purchase tickets for the dinner, visit SeaWorld’s official website

