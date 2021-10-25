SeaWorld Orlando to Host Guy Harvey Weekend November 6-7, 2021

It’s that time once again, time for Guy Harvey to make an appearance at SeaWorld Orlando. The latest Guy Harvey Weekend will take place at the park November 6 and 7, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- After first launching a partnership together in 2018, Guy Harvey is back at SeaWorld Orlando for another weekend, taking place November 6 and 7.
- Guests are invited to meet Guy Harvey for photos and autographs at the Guy Harvey Store in the park’s Waterfront.
- The goal of the partnership is to raise awareness on ocean health and the plight of sharks in the wild.
- If you’re in the park on Saturday, November 6, there’s an additional opportunity to meet Guy Harvey, through a prix fixe dinner at Sharks Underwater Grill. Your purchase includes 1 Guy Harvey Print, meet & greet before dinner, and a presentation by Guy Harvey.
- Tickets are $99 per person (ages 3+)
- Meal Includes:
- Choice of Appetizer- Cold Water Lobster Bisque, Tempura Chicken Satay OR Burrata & Beets
- Choice of Entrée- Kobe Beef Sliders, Claxton Family Farms Chicken, OR Miso Roasted Atlantic Salmon
- Choice of Dessert- Key Lime Pie, Cabernet Chocolate Cake, OR Brownie Sundae
- For more information, and to purchase tickets for the dinner, visit SeaWorld’s official website.
