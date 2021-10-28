Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Assembles the Crew of Cast Members

It takes a dedicated crew to run a starcruiser, and now Walt Disney World has begun the search for cast members to join the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
What’s Happening:
- Several cast members across the Walt Disney World Resort have started receiving much anticipated phone calls notifying them of their addition to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser crew.
- The hand-selected leadership team for this experience have also received their calls. This special team now proudly displays the insignia of Chandrila Star Line—the incomparable interplanetary travel group which the Halcyon starcruiser belongs to—as part of their daily wardrobe.
- Some cast members were lucky enough to be notified in person in a fabulous fashion, as you can see in the video below:
