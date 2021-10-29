“LEGO Marvel Avengers: Loki in Training” to Air November 1 on Disney XD and DisneyNOW

The Marvel Universe is about to see yet another Loki variant, this time in LEGO form, as an all new special is debuting on Disney XD in just a few days.
What’s Happening:
- LEGO Marvel Avengers: Loki in Training is a brand new special, containing five shorts within, which will debut Monday, November 1 on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.
- The synopsis is as follows: Loki declares that he has given up villainy and wants to be an Avenger, but first he must become an Avenger In Training.
#Loki declares that he has given up villainy and wants to be an Avenger, but first he must become an Avenger In Training. The special, a compilation of the five shorts, titled "LEGO Marvel Avengers: #LokiInTraining," debuts November 1 on #DisneyXD and #DisneyNOW. #Marvel #LEGO pic.twitter.com/smPQ1YD7OU
— Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) October 29, 2021
More Disney TV News:
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Creatures, the recent online series of animated shorts from a galaxy far, far away, will debut October 30 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.
- Up-and-coming actress Lisette Alexis has been tapped for the lead role in the upcoming National Treasure TV series for Disney+.
- Polish your hubcaps and rev those engines for Disney Junior’s new animated comedy-adventure Firebuds! Set to debut in 2022, the series follows a group of kids and their vehicle sidekicks.