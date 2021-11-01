Construction Begins on Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Construction is underway inside the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa for the return of their famous Gingerbread House.
What’s Happening:
- After not appearing last year due to COVID restrictions, the long-running Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is currently being constructed.
- The house was first constructed in 1999, and will be back for its 22nd year this holiday season.
More Disney Holiday News:
- Jeremiah was at the Magic Kingdom today and reports back with some photos of the newly installed Christmas decorations.
- In addition to a recently released list of holiday treats and goodies coming to some of the parks of Walt Disney World, the Disney Parks Blog has also just shared the festive menu items coming to the hotels of the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween just ended last night, and they’re already looking ahead by revealing the full lineup for December’s 25 Days of Christmas programming event.