Construction Begins on Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Construction is underway inside the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa for the return of their famous Gingerbread House.

What’s Happening:

After not appearing last year due to COVID restrictions, the long-running Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is currently being constructed.

The house was first constructed in 1999, and will be back for its 22nd year this holiday season.

