The Latest “Disney+ Deets” Counts Down the Top 10 Things You Need to Know About “Coco”

In honor of Día de los Muertos, the latest episode of Disney+ Deets counts down the top 10 things you need to know about Disney-Pixar’s Coco.
What’s Happening:
- Hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd count down the top 10 things you need to know about Coco in the latest edition of Disney+ Deets.
- In Disney•Pixar's vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, an aspiring young musician named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Héctor (Gael García Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family's stories and traditions.
- Coco is a beloved movie about tradition and family. To prepare, the filmmakers actually visited Mexico and spent three years researching the culture.
- Disney-Pixar’s Coco is now streaming on Disney+.
