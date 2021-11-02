Disney+ Releases New Key Art for “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!” Short Debuting November 12

On Disney+ Day (November 12th), the streaming service will celebrate its two year anniversary by releasing several bits of new content. Among them is a new Simpsons short — with key art for the “Plusiverrsary” event now being released.
What’s Happening:
- While it was previously known that The Simpsons would release a new short that “pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands,” the film now has an official title: “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!”
- This morning, the service released a new poster for the short, showing Homer Simpson and Goofy together at last.
- According to Disney’s synopsis, the film will find “The Simpsons” hosting a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer.
- “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!” will debut on Friday, November 12th.
- Other content coming to Disney+ on that day includes:
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+ debut)
- Jungle Cruise (available to all subscribers for the first time)
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Olaf Presents
- “Ciao Alberto”
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2 (first 5 episodes)
- And more!
More Disney+:
- With 10 days to go until Disney+ Day, the service released a new sizzle reel celebrating two years of content.
- Yesterday, the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett debuted — check out Mike’s shot-by-shot breakdown.