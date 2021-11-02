Disney+ Releases New Key Art for “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!” Short Debuting November 12

On Disney+ Day (November 12th), the streaming service will celebrate its two year anniversary by releasing several bits of new content. Among them is a new Simpsons short — with key art for the “Plusiverrsary” event now being released.

While it was previously known that The Simpsons would release a new short that “pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands,” the film now has an official title: “The Simpsons in Plusaversary!”

This morning, the service released a new poster for the short, showing Homer Simpson and Goofy together at last.

According to Disney’s synopsis, the film will find “The Simpsons” hosting a Disney+ Day party and everyone is on the list… except Homer.

“The Simpsons in Plusaversary!” will debut on Friday, November 12th.

