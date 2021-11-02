Construction Underway at Rock ‘n Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Both of the main attractions on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, those being Rock ‘n Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, are getting some facade work done.
We’ll start off at The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, where scaffolding has been erected around the famous Hollywood Tower Hotel marquee.
From the Rock ‘n Roller Coaster courtyard, you can see a crane in place for the work.
Facade work is also taking place, as the giant guitar in front of Rock ‘n Roller Coaster is covered up by scrims and scaffolding.
More Disney’s Hollywood Studios News:
- An exclusive sneak preview of Marvel Studios’ Eternals has opened up inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The impressive Vault Collection of merchandise released in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary has made its way to the Celebrity 5 & 10 on Hollywood Blvd., along with a fun new display.
- Walt Disney World has shared new menu items that are set to arrive at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom and Disney Springs as the holidays begin to kick off at the resort.