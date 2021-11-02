Construction Underway at Rock ‘n Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Both of the main attractions on Sunset Blvd. at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, those being Rock ‘n Roller Coaster and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, are getting some facade work done.

We’ll start off at The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, where scaffolding has been erected around the famous Hollywood Tower Hotel marquee.

From the Rock ‘n Roller Coaster courtyard, you can see a crane in place for the work.

Facade work is also taking place, as the giant guitar in front of Rock ‘n Roller Coaster is covered up by scrims and scaffolding.

