Hiver Gourmand Food Event Returning to Walt Disney Studios Paris

Hiver Gourmand, a Food & Wine-style event at Walt Disney Studios Paris, will return to the park next week.
What’s Happening:
- Hiver Gourmand will return to Walt Disney Studios beginning November 13, 2021, and will run through March 20, 2022.
- There will be seven chalets for you to sample from. They are:
- Les Douceurs d’Hiver
- Goûts & Saveurs des Montagnes
- Les Recettes de la Cigogne
- La Bigoudène Gourmande
- Les Saveurs de Saison
- Vegan Kitchen
- The Winter Twist
- Disneyland Paris has said that detailed menus will be provided soon.
- Check out our post from 2019 featuring a few photos of that year’s event.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris has just increased the price of their Pass Annuel across all tiers. Check out the new prices here.
- April 12, 2022 is the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. In honor of the occasion, the Resort is giving their cast members the opportunity to choose the design of their new nametags.
- Disneyland Paris has announced their latest attraction collectible key, which will be inspired by the dragon located in the depths beneath Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle).