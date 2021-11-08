Select AMC Theatres to Host Disney+ Day Surprising Screenings This Weekend

Who says that Disney+ subscribers don’t still enjoy going to the movie theatre? In celebration of Disney+ Day, AMC Theatres is holding Surprise Disney+ Day Screenings featuring fan-favorite films and more.
What’s Happening:
- From November 12th through November 14th, more than 200 AMC Theatres locations across the United States will offer Disney+ Day Surprise Screenings.
- These screening will happen four times daily, with each featuring a different theme:
- Pixar Fan-Favorite Movie
- Walt Disney Animation Studios Fan-Favorite Movie
- Disney Fan-Favorite Movie
- Star Wars Fan-Favorite Movie
- However, guests won’t know what film is screening until the show begins.
- Each screening will also feature a surprise short.
- Plus, guests who attend will receive a free Disney+ poster and can purchase a “Cameo Combo” for $5 (plus tax).
- Tickets for these Disney+ Day Surprise Screenings are $5 (plus tax) and are on sale now.
- For more information including participating locations, be sure to visit AMCTheatres.com.
More Disney+ Day news:
- With Disney+ Day promising to be a company-wide celebration, the Disney Parks have announced special treats for the big day, including early admission for subscribers, photo ops, and more.
- Elsewhere, Disney+ subscribers can take advantage of special discounts and offers from partner brands and more.
- On Disney+ itself, a slew of new content will arrive on the platform including Home Sweet Home Alone, the short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” and much much more.