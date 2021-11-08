Select AMC Theatres to Host Disney+ Day Surprising Screenings This Weekend

Who says that Disney+ subscribers don’t still enjoy going to the movie theatre? In celebration of Disney+ Day, AMC Theatres is holding Surprise Disney+ Day Screenings featuring fan-favorite films and more.

What’s Happening:

From November 12th through November 14th, more than 200 AMC Theatres locations across the United States will offer Disney+ Day Surprise Screenings.

These screening will happen four times daily, with each featuring a different theme: Pixar Fan-Favorite Movie Walt Disney Animation Studios Fan-Favorite Movie Disney Fan-Favorite Movie Star Wars Fan-Favorite Movie

However, guests won’t know what film is screening until the show begins.

Each screening will also feature a surprise short.

Plus, guests who attend will receive a free Disney+ poster and can purchase a “Cameo Combo” for $5 (plus tax).

Tickets for these Disney+ Day Surprise Screenings are $5 (plus tax) and are on sale now.

For more information including participating locations, be sure to visit AMCTheatres.com

