D23 Members Can Enter to Win a 2-Night Voyage Aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

by | Nov 8, 2021 3:02 PM Pacific Time

D23 members can enter to win a three-night Walt Disney World vacation, including a two-Night voyage aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

  • D23 has launched a new sweepstakes offering members a chance to win this incredible experience.

Grand Prize includes:

  • One 3-night vacation for four to Walt Disney World® Resort including a 2-night voyage aboard the all-new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.
  • One standard cabin for up to four passengers on a 2-night voyage aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
  • Room accommodations for 1-night at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel prior to your galaxy voyage
  • Round-trip coach airfare for four to Orlando, Florida
  • Round-trip airport ground transportation
  • Theme Park Admission tickets for 1-day with Park Hopper Option
  • A $200 Disney Gift Card (some restrictions apply)

About the Galactic Starcruiser experience:

  • Arrive at Walt Disney World Resort terminal and board a launch pod that will transport you to the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser.
  • As the airlock slides open, your whole world changes with your first step into the middle of your very own epic Star Wars story, one where you decide your fate. Stay in a well-appointed cabin with an exquisite view of space.
  • Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.
  • As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper, seeking out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learning the ancient ways of the lightsaber and even jumping on a transport to the planet Batuu where your mission continues in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
  • While your story unfolds, you’ll have the power to choose your path. Will you follow the rule of the First Order or join the Resistance in a secret plot? Strike a bargain with a gang of smugglers or sit back, sip a cocktail and watch it all from a safe distance? The choice is yours as you step aboard the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live your own Star Wars experience and journey further into the adventure than you ever dreamed possible.

The Voyage to the Galaxy Sweepstakes

More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

