Disney Cruise Line Temporary Extends Their Final Payment and Cancellation Policy

Disney Cruise Line has announced an extension in payments for guests traveling in unrestricted stateroom categories, as well as a relaxation in their cruise cancellation fee schedule.

What’s Happening:

For sailings through May 31, 2022, Disney Cruise Line is temporarily extending final payment until 60 days prior to sailing for Guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories. This means that those Guests who have not yet reached their final payment due date can wait until up to 60 days prior to sailing to pay for their cruise vacation.

Onboard cruise activities can be scheduled within Guests’ Castaway Club booking window once final payment is received.

In addition, Disney Cruise Line is also temporarily relaxing their cruise cancellation fee schedule for sailings through May 31, 2022, as you can see below:

