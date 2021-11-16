Photos: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Area Holiday Decorations

The holidays are here, and this year, a whole new area of EPCOT is getting in on the act. It’s the first holiday season for the Ratatouille expansion area of the France pavilion, and we have some pictures of the decorations.

The decorations are subtle, but really festive.

Joyeux Noël!

