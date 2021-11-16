Photos: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Area Holiday Decorations

The holidays are here, and this year, a whole new area of EPCOT is getting in on the act. It’s the first holiday season for the Ratatouille expansion area of the France pavilion, and we have some pictures of the decorations.
The decorations are subtle, but really festive.
Joyeux Noël!
More EPCOT News:
- Construction continues throughout the former Future World at EPCOT on many upcoming projects. Jeremiah took a ride on the Walt Disney World Monorail System today to check in on the construction of Guardians of Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Journey of Water and more.
- Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley has shared a first look at the facade being installed at EPCOT’s upcoming new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the time when Disney releases the Foodie Guide to the 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The festival runs November 26 through December 30, and will feature 14 delicious Holiday Kitchens, in addition to special offerings at some other locations.