Disney, Lucasfilm Launch Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Sweepstakes Ahead of 2022 Resort Opening

In anticipation of its 2022 opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney and Lucasfilm are hosting the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Sweepstakes that will award one winner a stay on the space vessel and separate meet and greet with the authors of The High Republic books.

What’s Happening:

The Halcyon and Star Wars: The High Republic:

Grand Prize:

One grand prize winner will receive:

2-night voyage to experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

A meet & greet with the authors of the Star Wars: The High Republic

Up to four (4) 1-Day Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets with Park Hopper Option

1-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel

Round trip air transportation (if applicable)

Welcome basket!

First Prize:

Two winners will receive a prize pack that includes:

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT set, Galactic Snackin' GROGU and Star Wars R2-D2 TAMAGOTCHI.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm bundle and The Republic Fair t-shirt

bundle and t-shirt Corkcicle – Death Star Ice Bucket, DIFF Eyewear – Darth Vader 2.0 style and Jedi️ Decorative Pillows from Sobel Westex Home

Star Wars: The High Republic Books Light of the Jedi The Rising Storm The Fallen Star Into the Dark Out of the Shadows Midnight Horizon A Test of Courage Race to Crashpoint Tower Mission to Disaster The Great Jedi Rescue Showdown at the Fair The Edge of Balance

The High Republic Vol 1: There is No Fear

The High Republic Vol 2: The Heart of the Drengir

The High Republic Adventures, Vol. I

The High Republic: The Edge of Balance, Vol. I

Star Wars Droids Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away by USPS

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser officially opens on March 1, 2022