Disney, Lucasfilm Launch Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Sweepstakes Ahead of 2022 Resort Opening

In anticipation of its 2022 opening of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney and Lucasfilm are hosting the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Sweepstakes that will award one winner a stay on the space vessel and separate meet and greet with the authors of The High Republic books.
What’s Happening:
- In Spring 2022, Walt Disney World resort guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an out of this world Star Wars adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser. The new vacation experience coming to the resort will put guests in space and even include a stop on the planet Batuu!
- This week as part of the ongoing Bring Home the Bounty campaign, Disney and Lucasfilm have launched their Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Sweepstakes giving guests a chance to win prize packs as well as one grand prize vacation to Walt Disney World that includes a stay on board the immersive vessel.
- The Sweepstakes are open now through December 14th at 11:59 PM ET to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ at time of entry. Official Rules can be viewed here.
- Guests can enter through Disney Books Instagram or the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Sweepstakes website. Limit 1 entry per person per day per entry method.
- The winner will be announced on January 4, 2022. The Grand Prize Winner must travel between February 16, 2022 and February 23, 2022.
The Halcyon and Star Wars: The High Republic:
- The adventure guests will experience on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser takes place in the era of the First Order and the Resistance, but the Halcyon‘s story started long before.
- Star Wars: The High Republic: Mission to Disaster is an upcoming middle-grade novel by Justina Ireland that's set during the time of The High Republic and will feature the Halcyon.
- But that’s not all. To celebrate the history of the spacecraft, the winner of the grand prize will win a separate meet and greet with the authors of The High Republic books and comics!
- The winner will be announced on January 4, 2022 as part of a special Star Wars: The High Republic livestream launch event for wave 3.
Grand Prize:
One grand prize winner will receive:
- 2-night voyage to experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
- A meet & greet with the authors of the Star Wars: The High Republic
- Up to four (4) 1-Day Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets with Park Hopper Option
- 1-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel
- Round trip air transportation (if applicable)
- Welcome basket!
First Prize:
Two winners will receive a prize pack that includes:
- LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT set, Galactic Snackin' GROGU and Star Wars R2-D2 TAMAGOTCHI.
- Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm bundle and The Republic Fair t-shirt
- Corkcicle – Death Star Ice Bucket, DIFF Eyewear – Darth Vader 2.0 style and Jedi️ Decorative Pillows from Sobel Westex Home
- Star Wars: The High Republic Books
- Light of the Jedi
- The Rising Storm
- The Fallen Star
- Into the Dark
- Out of the Shadows
- Midnight Horizon
- A Test of Courage
- Race to Crashpoint Tower
- Mission to Disaster
- The Great Jedi Rescue
- Showdown at the Fair
- The Edge of Balance
- The High Republic Vol 1: There is No Fear
- The High Republic Vol 2: The Heart of the Drengir
- The High Republic Adventures, Vol. I
- The High Republic: The Edge of Balance, Vol. I
- Star Wars Droids Guide to a Galaxy Far, Far Away by USPS
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser officially opens on March 1, 2022