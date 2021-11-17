Tokyo Disneyland Celebrates Mickey’s 92nd Birthday

Mickey Mouse’s 92nd birthday is tomorrow, November 18, and to celebrate, Tokyo Disneyland has released a cute video filmed at Mickey’s Toontown.

What’s Happening:

Although the video is in Japanese, we can see that Mickey and Pluto are in their home in Mickey’s Toontown, listening to “WACKY Radio Toontown” where an announcement is made about his birthday.

Minnie and all of Mickey’s pals come together to celebrate his birthday and shower him with presents.

