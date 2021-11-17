Tokyo Disneyland Celebrates Mickey’s 92nd Birthday

Mickey Mouse’s 92nd birthday is tomorrow, November 18, and to celebrate, Tokyo Disneyland has released a cute video filmed at Mickey’s Toontown.
What’s Happening:
- Although the video is in Japanese, we can see that Mickey and Pluto are in their home in Mickey’s Toontown, listening to “WACKY Radio Toontown” where an announcement is made about his birthday.
- Minnie and all of Mickey’s pals come together to celebrate his birthday and shower him with presents.
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Tokyo Disney Resort has released a new drone video showing off the construction progress of the new Fantasy Springs area coming to Tokyo DisneySea over the last two years.
- The Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel is currently under construction, and it was recently announced to welcome its first guests on April 5th, 2022.
- Back on November 1, the spectacular Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights returned to the Resort for the first time since the park closed down for the coronavirus pandemic.