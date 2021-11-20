Jungle Cruise Version of Hungry Hungry Hippos Hits Store Shelves at Walt Disney World

A fun new twist on a classic game has hit store shelves at Walt Disney World. It’s a Jungle Cruise themed version of Hungry Hungry Hippos!

This new game retails for $39.99.

We spotted this at Walt Disney World, but it’s likely to also be released at the Disneyland Resort.

