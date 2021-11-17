Ability to Charge Food and Merchandise Purchases Added to Disney MagicMobile

Disney MagicMobile was rolled out earlier this year, allowing guests to use their smartphone to enter the Walt Disney World theme parks. Now, a new option has been introduced allowing guests to charge food and merchandise purchases to the payment card on file at your Disney Resort hotel room during your stay.

What’s Happening:

Disney MagicMobile allows you to enter theme parks, connect DisneyPhotoPass images to your account, and enter attractions through the virtual queue or Lightning Lane entrance.

Now, you can also charge food and merchandise purchases to the payment card on file at your Disney Resort hotel room during your stay.

Disney MagicMobile is available in addition to the MagicBand – you can use one or the other, or for added flexibility, you can even use them interchangeably.

For a guide on how to set up Disney MagicMobile, check out our post from March 2021

