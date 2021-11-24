Disney Cast Members Across The Country Share What They’re Thankful For This Year

Disney Cast Members are getting in on the Thanksgiving fun by sharing what they are thankful for this year, with greetings from destinations across the United States.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cast Members in the United States are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, and to help get in the festive spirit, they were asked what they are thankful for this year.

Cast Members from Disneyland Walt Disney World

While only a handful of cast were selected to partake in this, the answers range from sincere to silly, with one even saying a big thank you to the best kind of Pie, Apple Pie.

Others are thankful for their career achievements, like advancing to Guest Relations or becoming a Disney Vacation Club guide.

Most of the Cast Members asked are thankful for their friends, family, and their job at either the Happiest Place on Earth or the Most Magical Place on Earth, or even Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaii.

