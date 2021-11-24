Disney Cast Members Across The Country Share What They’re Thankful For This Year

Disney Cast Members are getting in on the Thanksgiving fun by sharing what they are thankful for this year, with greetings from destinations across the United States.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cast Members in the United States are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, and to help get in the festive spirit, they were asked what they are thankful for this year.
- Cast Members from Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Aulani were all asked this important question, and the video above was made from their answers.
- While only a handful of cast were selected to partake in this, the answers range from sincere to silly, with one even saying a big thank you to the best kind of Pie, Apple Pie.
- Others are thankful for their career achievements, like advancing to Guest Relations or becoming a Disney Vacation Club guide.
- Most of the Cast Members asked are thankful for their friends, family, and their job at either the Happiest Place on Earth or the Most Magical Place on Earth, or even Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaii.
More Thanksgiving Fun:
- Thanksgiving is just days away and this year, our favorite big eared alien, Grogu will be part of the New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In celebration of the Grogu Funko Pop!-inspired balloon that will sail the sky, the company has introduced new merchandise available exclusively on Funko.com!
- Jordan Fisher, known for his many different contributions to Disney parks and films, will be performing on the new Disney Cruise Line float that is set to debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
- This Thanksgiving, let City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs take care of the big meal with their Thanksgiving Menu, as well as Black Friday Brunch and Bourbon County Stout Tapping the following day on November 26th.