Tokyo Disneyland Gets Exclusive Pocky With Mickey Shaped Pretzel Center

Tokyo Disneyland is known for having lots of highly unique merchandise, and one of the new items soon to hit store shelves is actually food, more specifically Tokyo Disneyland Pocky!
What’s Happening:
- According to Japan Today, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are getting their own special version of the beloved chocolate-covered pretzel sticks from Japanese candy maker Glico.
- This special edition of Pocky appears to be the standard milk chocolate version, however the pretzel core has a Mickey Mouse silhouette.
- The 15-stick Disney Pocky pack is priced at 1,400 yen (US $12.30), which will definitely cost you more than regular Pocky sticks would. However, at 18 centimeters, the Disney Pocky are a little over four centimeters longer than the standard version and come individually wrapped.
- Disney Pocky will go on sale December 1, and can be found inside Tokyo Disneyland at the World Bazaar Confectionery candy shop, inside Tokyo DisneySea at Valentina’s Sweets, and can also be purchased through the Tokyo Disney Resort app.
