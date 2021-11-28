Say “Alexa, Launch Avengers Campus Recruitment” for a Unique Audio Tour

Those of you with Amazon Alexa can now enjoy a unique Avengers Campus audio tour right from your own home.
- Disneyland announced this fun audio addition through their Twitter account.
- Just say “Alexa, launch Avengers Campus recruitment” and you’ll be taken on an interactive audio tour of the thrilling missions and heroic encounters you can experience at Avengers Campus.
- Alexa will describe the various offerings available in Avengers Campus, such as the script below.
- Whether it’s a tour through the WEB aboard WEB SLINGERS, trying out some of the unique food items at the Pym Test Kitchen, or seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy on display at the Collector’s Fortress, your Avengers Campus adventure could take many directions.
Alexa is helping us recruit the next generation of Super Heroes!
