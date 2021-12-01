Cobie Smulders Reprising Role as Maria Hill in Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

Actress Cobie Smulders will be reprising her fan favorite role of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, also starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Disney+ Secret Invasion .

. In addition to Smudlers and Jackson, the series will also star Ben Mendelsohn, reprising his role as Skrull Talos, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The crossover event series will feature a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years, first teased at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home .

. Smulders has reprised the role in several Marvel pics including Spider-Man: Far From Home , Captain America: Civil War and each of The Avengers films. She recently received strong reviews for her portrayal of Ann Coulter in Impeachment: American Crime Story .

About Secret Invasion:

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.

There is currently no timeline for Secret Invasion though it is likely the series will not debut until at least late 2022 or possibly 2023.