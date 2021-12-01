Walt Disney World Park Themed Version of Yahtzee Hits Store Shelves in EPCOT

A brand new Walt Disney World themed edition of the classic dice game Yahtzee has hit store shelves in EPCOT. Within are four different cups, themed to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

The game retails for $44.99.

The box features fantastic artwork for each of the four parks, along with a glimpse of the intricately themed cups used in the game.

