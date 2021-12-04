Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Surprise Flash Dance

Friday, December 3rd marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Shanghai Disneyland celebrated with a surprise presentation from the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower Handicapped Art Troupe.
- The official Shanghai Disney Resort Instagram account posted a few photos from the special International Day of Persons with Disabilities from the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower Handicapped Art Troupe.
- They also shared the following message regarding the presentation:
- Today, in celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, six dancers of the Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower Handicapped Art Troupe offered our guests a magical surprise – a flash dance in front of the Storyteller Statue. It was truly a wonderful way to promote inclusion and remove both physical and social barriers for people with disabilities.
