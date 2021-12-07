ABC News Wins Four NABJ Salute to Excellence Awards

According to ABC News Public Relations, the news division announced that ABC News has won four Salute to Excellence awards.

What’s Happening:

ABC News won four NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists) Salute to Excellence awards this past weekend for their work across network and streaming.

The NABJ Salute to Excellence awards acknowledge the leading reporting across print, broadcast and digital journalism that covers the Black experience and issues that affect the lack community.

Such stories were recognized from the untold story of ‘Aunt Jemima’ and the fight to preserve her legacy, to an examination of the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on the Black community in Mississippi along with ABC’s comprehensive coverage of the nationwide protests and outrage of the protests as a result of the killing of George Floyd.

ABC News President Kim Godwin sent the note above to the news division

