Disney Branded Television Promotes Three Music Executives

by | Dec 10, 2021 11:39 AM Pacific Time

Billboard reports that Disney Branded Television has recognized and promoted three music executives who have all supervised the creative direction of thousands of songs for the various Disney channels.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Branded Television has promoted Steven Vincent from vp to senior vp of music and soundtracks, Jay Stutler from vp to senior vp of music, television animation and Mark Karafilis from executive director to vp.
  • The three executives have played a key role in advancing Disney’s use of music for decades.

  • Steven Vincent joined Disney in 1991 and will continue to oversee music featured in live-action programming for Disney Channel as well as Disney+. He led production of soundtracks that have collectively earned in excess of 50 million units, including High School Musical, High School Musical 2, Hannah Montana, Zombies and all three Descendants soundtracks. A few of his upcoming projects include new musical Sneakerella and the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, featuring Olivia Rodrigo.

  • Jay Stutler has been at Disney since 2000. Stutler oversees the creative direction for all animated series, movies and specials produced by Disney with his team and works with songwriters and composers to deliver 500 original songs and more than 300 episodes of original underscore per year. In addition to that, Stutler helps produce music for Disney Parks and Resorts, consumer products and Disney Live touring shows. Current projects include Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends with Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump as composer and songwriter, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder with BMI composer Kurt Farquhar.

  • Mark Karafilis, who reports to Jay Stutler, handles music production and also works on musical direction for Disney Television Animation’s slate of series for Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior. Karafilis started his career at Disney in 1996. Additionally, Karafilis manages Disney Television Animation’s musical assets for video releases, consumer products and Walt Disney Records soundtracks. Some of his works include Phineas and Ferb, Big City Greens, DuckTales, Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First and Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.

What They’re Saying:

  • Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television says:
    • “It’s an especially inspired time for us and we have the right talent in place across the creative team to meet the demands of increased content creation for Disney’s streaming and linear platforms.”
    • “We know that music is an especially meaningful way for kids to express themselves and to connect with their families and each other.”
    • “Steve, Jay and Mark lead the awesome responsibility of delivering songs, scores and symphonies that are relevant to our young audiences, will entertain and inspire them, and that will also stand the test of time. They each have strong rapport with an industry of songwriters, composers, music producers and editors and are ready for an increase in content creation for streaming and linear platforms at Disney.”
 
 
